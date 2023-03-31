SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: It is a blow not having him, says LSG coach Andy Flower on Mohsin’s injury

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Andy Flower reckons Mohsin Khan’s injury is a big blow for his side ahead of the IPL 2023.

The left-arm medium fast bowler, Mohsin is expected to miss the majority of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. His absence, according to Flower, is a “body blow” for his team.

“It is a blow not having him, there is no doubt about that. We are hoping that he might come good towards the end of the tournament,” Flower said during a media interaction.

However, Flower admitted that he might not be able to play this season.

“But, quite frankly, I had pretty much written him off as a selection option, and if he becomes fit at some stage during the tournament, I see that very much as a bonus. But I am certainly not expecting that.

“So, whether we are weak at the death or in the middle overs, we shall soon see. I don’t think that’s accurate. Our job is not to worry about some of those opinions, our job is to play well on the field.

“He (Mohsin) was a brilliant performer last season and he showed how quickly can one move up in a matter of weeks. That’s really exciting for any young cricketer to witness.”

