The Delhi Capitals started off their campaign in the 16 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a disappointing note, slumping to a 50-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

The Lucknow side put up 193/6 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Delhi Capitals to 143/9.

However, there were a few positives for the former IPL finalists in that match — a half-century struck by opener and skipper David Warner and his 38-run partnership with middle-order batter Railee Rossouw. That was the only partnership worth mentioning for in what looks like a brittle middle-order in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries suffered in a car cash.

Speaking about the game, Rossouw said, ‘Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win. It was a bit too much to chase down over 190 on that wicket. It’s been fantastic to be back in the IPL. There’s a great buzz around the ground.’

Rossouw, who scored 30 runs off 20 balls, they will think about what they could’ve done better on Saturday.

‘It’s a long tournament and we’ll definitely think about what we could’ve done better. We’ll strive to get a victory in the next one. Mark Wood bowled really well. We can be better on the field. It would’ve been a completely different game if we had taken our chances,’ he was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a release on Sunday.

The South African said that he enjoyed batting with captain David Warner. ‘It was fantastic to bat with a legend of the game. And to see how he goes about his business was something to behold,’ he added.

Next up for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 will be a home game against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Titans had started off with a win against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on Friday.

