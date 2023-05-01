Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre admitted that playing against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday will be a challenging clash for his team while adding that the side is aware of giving their best on the field against the table-toppers.

When these two teams met in the competition previously at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4, Gujarat comfortably won by six wickets and are coming into the reverse fixture against Delhi on the back of three straight victories.

Delhi, meanwhile, had a meltdown in the second half of chasing 198 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and ended up losing by nine runs to stay at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

“Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That’s the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That’s why we have to give our best. It’s going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL,” Amre was quoted as saying by the franchise ahead of the match.

Amre also pointed out that Delhi will need better batting efforts in middle and death overs to pose a challenge to Gujarat. “We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we’ll look to improve our batting in the death overs.”

Asked about pushing an in-form Axar Patel up the batting order, Amre replied that Delhi also needs him in the finisher’s role. “Axar has the ability to finish the game. We need someone to play the finisher’s role.”

“He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher’s role in the batting order.”

20230501-200003