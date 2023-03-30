Delhi Capitals’ newly appointed vice-captain Axar Patel is excited about his new role in the upcoming IPL 2023 season and the all-rounder sees it as his growth and a reward for what he has done over the years for the franchise.

The Indian all-rounder, who was with the national team in the recently concluded Test and ODI series against Australia, has joined the DC squad recently ahead of their tournament opener.

“It’s a different feeling altogether when you join DC Camp. It’s been 3-4 years with the franchise now and it feels like home. I’ve been with the franchise for 3-4 years now. I was feeling very good when I joined, and met Ricky (Ponting) and everyone else. It’s a new role for me,” Axar said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on its Twitter handle.

“In my view, if you get this role it means you’re growing as a senior player. It’s like getting a reward for all that you’ve done for the team. I’m excited about my new role and we know that our team is mostly the same as it has been for the last 3-4 years. With David (Warner), my responsibility will be to get the best out of players,” he added.

Axar has been in impressive form recently. He has accumulated 444 runs in 13 innings across all formats for India in 2023 so far, including two half-centuries in India’s win against Australia in the first two Tests of Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Last year, DC missed out on a playoff spot, finishing fifth in the standings. They will be aiming to improve their performance and look to achieve what was left unfinished last season under the leadership of David Warner and Axar.

Capitals will play their tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

