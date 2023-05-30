After producing one of the most unforgettable finishes in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated their fifth IPL title to skipper MS Dhoni.

Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls, to power CSK to their fifth IPL title as they beat defending champions GT by five wickets (DLS Method) in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

After the win, the all-rounder took to Twitter to express his joy and shared a photo with his wife Rivaba holding the trophy and Dhoni sitting next to them with a broad smile.

“We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi (anything for you Mahi Bhai)” Jadeja wrote.

In the midst of the jubilant celebrations, an emotional Dhoni was captured joyfully lifting the all-rounder in a moment of delight.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Jadeja said: “I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I’d like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni.”

