Former India spin-master Harbhajan Singh while showering praise on Ravindra Jadeja said that the all-rounder should come higher-up in the batting order for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jadeja was bought by Super Kings for approx. Rs. 9.8 crore in 2012, making him the most expensive player of the year’s auction. He has represented the Gujarat Lions for two seasons and was back with CSK for the 11th edition of the league and has been an integral part of the M.S. Dhoni-led side since then.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the tournament opener, Harbhajan said: “One player who I am going to have my eyes on will be Ravindra Jadeja. I want to see what kind of batting he’s going to do for CSK. I think he’ll be pushed higher up in the batting order (this season). As well as his four overs with the ball will be key,” said Harbhajan.

After coming from an injury layoff, Jadeja has been in red-hot form during India’s 2-1 Border Gavaskar Trophy series win against Australia last month, claiming 22 wickets and scoring 135 runs.

“If you look at world cricket currently, there’s no better all-rounder than him. So, I am looking forward to seeing Ravindra Jadeja performing in the IPL,” he added.

Speaking about Titans, the former Mumbai Indians and CSK bowler said that Hardik Pandya-led side was never been rigid with their batting order and instead was quite flexible with it.

“One thing which they’ve done better than the rest is that they’ve been very flexible. They’ve never been rigid about who bats where. We saw Hardik Pandya coming up in the batting order and scoring those runs and he wasn’t just slogging the ball, he played like a proper batter for Gujarat Titans last season,” Harbhajan said.

The four-time winners CSK will begin their 2023 IPL campaign against the Defending champion Gujarat Giants (GT) on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

