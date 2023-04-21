Ahead of their home game in IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff gave an encouraging update on Jofra Archer, who has missed four matches on the bounce due to an elbow niggle, saying that the right-arm fast-bowler has been strongly training and isnt far away from being back in the playing eleven.

“The medical team has been working tirelessly with Jof (Archer). He has been training stronger, which is a really positive sign for us. We are waiting for the medical team to tick off on him. Hopefully, he is not too far away.

We would obviously love to have Jof (Archer) back. It’s one of those things, it’s a tough role to fill. With Riley coming in, he bowls with good pace, so that sort of makes that change a little bit smoother. We are all playing to our strengths and we complement each other nicely. So we have a good attack,” said Behrendorff in the pre-match press conference.

After enduring a familiar poor start to IPL 2023, Mumbai have won three games on the trot, and Behrendorff believes the five-time champions are firm in continuing the winning momentum.

“The team is gelling together really nicely. All the top six batters have had an impact. So that’s a very exciting thing for us that guys are getting some quality game time. We are figuring out our combinations with the ball, guys are starting to move into roles and the consistency within the team,” the pacer said.

“The main thing for us is to keep looking to get that little bit better in each game. We have won a couple of games now, which is exciting and we’ll just try to continue to build on that momentum,” he added.

Punjab, led by stand-in skipper Sam Curran in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who’s nursing a shoulder niggle, will come into Saturday’s match on the back of losing three out of their last four matches. But Behrendorff reckoned Punjab can’t be taken lightly by the Rohit Sharma-led side.

“They are a very powerful team. You look at their batting line up particularly from a bowler’s point of view and they have got guys with power through 1-8, I reckon, and especially with the impact rule there is always that chance that they can add another batter there too,” he said.

“They are a tough batting line up to bowl to. We have got good plans that will hopefully come off against their batters and when you look at their (bowling) attack as well, they are quite balanced which all teams are trying and striving for. They are a good outfit and have had a pretty good season so far, a little bit up and down like all teams so far. Everyone is finding their feet and the right combinations,” he added.

Behrendorff, who’s played 12 T20Is and nine ODIs for Australia, signed off by remarking the impact player rule may not be coming quickly on the international cricket circuit.

“I do not think we will see it at the international level for probably a while. Looking back at what the Big Bash (League) has done in Australia with some different rules coming in at different stages,” the pacer said.

“Different competitions are going to try to have something, that is maybe a little bit different that can change the course of their competition or their game, but at this stage I do not see the international game changing too much,” he added.

20230421-213604