Recently-inducted Chris Jordan was handed his debut for Mumbai Indians as skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 54 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Jordan comes in place of his English compatriot Jofra Archer, who left for home to manage the rehabilitation of his injury.

“Good pitch, chased down targets well, a good opportunity to have runs in front of us,” said Rohit at the toss.

“(It’s a) Typical Mumbai pitch. Has a bit of grass cover, but there are some dry patches. Not sure how it’ll play. We’ve never looked at the table so much, focused on playing good cricket, rest will take care of itself,” the Mumbai Indians skipper added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore too made one change in their playing XI with Vijaykumar Vyshak coming in for Karn Sharma.

“Generally we look to come here and chase. With the extra batter thanks to the Impact Player rule, if we can post a big score, it’ll create scoreboard pressure. It’s crunch time, a lot of teams are in the race for the third and fourth spots. Need to play good cricket, focusing on that,” said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after the toss.

Both teams are involved in a tight race for the playoffs spots with each having four matches to play. Both teams are on 10 points from five games.

Mumbai Indians came into this match after suffering a six-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Chennai while RCB had lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishav Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goel

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel

Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmad.

20230509-192601

