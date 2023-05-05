SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday named Karun Nair as a replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rahul, who sustained an injury while fielding during their IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, has been ruled of the tournament. He will be undergoing thigh surgery shortly.

Karun, who replaces Rahul at LSG, has so far played 76 IPL games and has 1496 runs against his name.

He will join LSG for INR 50 Lakh.

