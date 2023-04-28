SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: KKR’s Litton Das flies back to Bangladesh because of an urgent family medical emergency

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders announced that Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has flown back home earlier on Friday because of an urgent family medical emergency.

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday, April 28) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time,” said an official update from the franchise.

In last year’s player auction, Das was picked by Kolkata at his base price of INR 50 lakhs in the accelerated round after he went unsold initially, thus marking his first brush with the IPL.

Das then made his IPL debut after completing his international commitments, in Kolkata’s match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20, making four runs off as many balls. It was followed by him missing two critical stumpings of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel in a low-scoring thriller won by Delhi.

Kolkata are currently in seventh place in the points table with six points from eight matches. The Nitish Rana-led side’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home ground Eden Gardens on the afternoon of April 29.

