Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L. Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul was pulled up for a Code of Conduct breach in Match 26 played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, the Indian Premier League informed in a statement.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL informed in a release on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals had an 87-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler but impressive performances by Lucknow Super Giants bowlers led by Avesh Khan’s 3/25 and Marcus Stoinis’ 2/28 helped their team win by ten runs on Wednesday.

At the mid-stage of the game, Rajasthan kept Lucknow to 154/7 despite Kyle Mayers making 51 and it looked like a below-par total on a two-paced pitch.

Till the 11th over, Rajasthan didn’t lose any wickets and seemed to be cruising towards the target. But Stoinis taking out both openers got the match in Lucknow’s favour as Rajasthan lost four wickets for 32 runs from overs 12-17. Lucknow bowlers used conditions and big leg-side boundary to dry up runs as the required run rate climbed up, resulting in Rajasthan eventually ending at 144/6 in 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants’ win also helps them level with Rajasthan on points and retain their second place in the points table. It also makes 154/7, the lowest defended total of the season so far.

