Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri believes that Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul can take chances to attack up front and convert them into big scores but with a rapid approach in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

Rahul, whose run-tally from the last four seasons is 616, 626, 670, and 593, has registered scores of 8, 20, and 35 in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far at a strike rate of 103.28.

“I think he (KL Rahul) will aim to play a big inning but with a rapid approach. With the presence of Kyle Mayers, Stoinis and de Kock yet to come, LSG have a powerful batting line-up. So, KL Rahul can take chances,” Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

The former cricketer further lauded Rahul’s opening partner Kyle Mayers, who has scored 139 runs in three games, with two back-to-back half-centuries.

“I have enjoyed watching him bat. He is a destructive player and if he gets good batting conditions then he can set the game in 5-6 overs. He can create a platform for his side for a big total,” Shastri said.

He further backed fast bowler Mark Wood, who has claimed eight wickets in two matches, and said the paceman can create trouble for RCB batters in Monday’s game.

“The surface in Bangalore won’t allow spinners to come in the game. So Avesh (Khan) can play along with Mark Wood. Wood will bowl well there because it offers true bounce and his ball skids with the pace, so he will trouble the batsmen,” he said.

LSG will be looking for their third win of the season when they take the field against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

