Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his exceptional all-round display after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in an exhilarating last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After CSK sealed the win to secure their fifth IPL title, Kohli shared an Instagram and labeled Jadeja a “champion” and expressed his admiration for captain MS Dhoni by leaving a heart emoji.

“What a champion @ravindra.jadeja. Well done CSK, and a special mention to @mahi7781,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Jadeja scored 10 runs from the last two balls of the run chase to help CSK become IPL 2023 champions.

Despite not contributing with the bat in the final against GT, Dhoni grabbed the headlines with his lightning-fast stumping, playing a crucial role in dismissing the in-form Shubman Gill.

20230530-131204