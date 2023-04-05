INDIASPORTS

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Jason Roy

NewsWire
0
0

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday signed England’s Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore for the remainder of IPL 2023.

Roy set his base price at INR 1.5 crore. His signing comes after two time champions have lost their key players due to various reasons.

Regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season with a back surgery due in London and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opted out.

The 32-year old Roy has earlier played for four IPL teams — KKR, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His last appearance in the league came in the 2021 season for Sunrisers, where he scored 150 runs in five games, including a half-century.

The English opener has played 64 T20Is for the country, scoring 1522 runs at a strike-rate of 137.61 with eight fifties.

20230405-144005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Exodus continues in Bengal BJP, now Sabyasachi Dutta returns to Trinamool

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Saurashtra-Kutch from July 13-17

    Inter-state illegal arms syndicate busted, three nabbed

    IPL 2023: There can be no bigger news than Virat Kohli’s...