Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday signed England’s Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore for the remainder of IPL 2023.

Roy set his base price at INR 1.5 crore. His signing comes after two time champions have lost their key players due to various reasons.

Regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season with a back surgery due in London and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opted out.

The 32-year old Roy has earlier played for four IPL teams — KKR, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His last appearance in the league came in the 2021 season for Sunrisers, where he scored 150 runs in five games, including a half-century.

The English opener has played 64 T20Is for the country, scoring 1522 runs at a strike-rate of 137.61 with eight fifties.

