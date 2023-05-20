Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 68 of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the toss, KKR skipper Nitish Rana mentioned that they haven’t made any changes in their playing XI.

“Will bowl first. Need to win by a big margin, want to play positively. Rinku has been one of the positives. Have done well in patches in other areas as well. Roy has given some good starts. There’s Suyash who’s done well too. Same team,” said Rana.

On the other hand, the Krunal Pandya-led LSG made two changes in their team as Karan Sharma and Krishnappa Gowtham came in place of Deepak Hooda and Swapnil

“We would’ve also fielded first. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We know where we stand in the table. Our destiny is in our hands. Focus is on playing good cricket. We defended really well in the previous game. Eventually what matters is how we come today, put a total on the board and defend it,” said Krunal.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, N. Jagadeesan, David Wiese

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Substitutes: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda

