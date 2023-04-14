SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Eden Gardens, here on Friday.

While KKR remained unchanged, SRH made one change in their line-up with Abhishek Sharma coming in for Washington Sundar.

“We’ve been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping that in mind, we want to chase,” KKR captain Rana said at the toss.

On the other hand, SRH skipper Aiden Markram said: “Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully, we can do well. I don’t think we’ll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we’ll try our best to defend.”

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

