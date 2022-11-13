SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand’s right-arm fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Sunday were traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023.

The trade marks the reunion of Ferguson with Kolkata after being part of the franchise from 2019-21. While Ferguson was acquired by Gujarat for INR 10 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Gurbaz was included in their squad as a replacement for England opener Jason Roy.

Ferguson, whose first experience with the IPL was with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans in their run to the IPL 2022 trophy and picked 12 wickets that included a four-wicket haul. Gurbaz, on the other hand, did not get to play any game last season.

In 26 T20Is for New Zealand, Ferguson has picked 39 wickets at an average of 17.30 and economy rate of 7.15. IN 35 T20Is for Afghanistan, Gurbaz has scored 896 runs at an average of 25.6 and strike-rate of 138.27.

Earlier, on Saturday, Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians. He was acquired by Bangalore in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakhs, but did not feature in a single game throughout the competition.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians, for whom he had previously played in 2018 and 2019. Though he couldn’t play in the IPL 2018 due to a back injury, Behrendorff returned for the 2019 title-winning season for MI and picked five wickets in as many matches, averaging 33.00 at an economy rate of 8.68.

20221113-112602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England pacer Mills signed by Perth Scorchers for 2021/22 BBL campaign

    Shanaka’s blinder of an innings helps Sri Lanka make this amazing...

    IPL 2022 final to start at 2000 hrs in Ahmedabad

    IPL debutants reflect on their first training session with Delhi Capitals