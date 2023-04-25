SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood to miss final stages of the tournament: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) English pacer Mark Wood is set to miss the final stages of IPL 2023 to attend the birth of his child.

The LSG pacer, who has already missed the last two matches due to illness, is expected to fly back home in late May.

The English speedster has been in impressive form in IPL 203, picking 11 wickets in his four appearances including 5 for 14 on his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Wood and his wife Sarah are expecting their second child towards the end of May, and Wood will fly home at some point in the coming weeks to be present at the birth.

LSG play their next fixture against Punjab Kings on Friday and will have back-to-back home matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on May 1 and 3.

The IPL qualifiers are scheduled for May 23 and 26 with the final set to be played on May 28.

England is also scheduled to play a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s on June 1, four days after the IPL final.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes has previously indicated that he may leave the IPL early to prepare for the Ireland Test. But, despite the Ashes this summer the ECB does not intend to pull players out of the tournament against their will.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the ECB has assured the BCCI and franchises that England players would be available for the full season.

