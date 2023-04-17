SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Lucknow v Chennai clash advanced by a day to May 3 in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been advanced by a day and will now be played on May 3 in Lucknow.

The match, originally scheduled for May 4, 2023, has been rescheduled because of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation elections.

“The Indian Premier League Match 46 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled for May 4 in Lucknow, has now been rescheduled for May 3,” the IPL informed in a statement on Monday.

“The fixture has been revised owing to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation election on May 4. There has been no change in match timings and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST,” the statement further said.

20230417-223602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BCCI to have women’s IPL from 2023; Ganguly says Media Rights...

    T20 World Cup: West Indies were tactically quite poor; didn’t nail...

    IND v SA, 1st T20I: Getting five wickets in quick time...

    Sometimes things get heated on the field: Jansen on clash with...