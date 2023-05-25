Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lavished praise on Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal for putting up such a scintillating show in a high-stakes encounter and said he never saw an uncapped player dominating a high-pressure game.

Pathan said the Uttarakhand seamer deserves all the credit for taking Mumbai Indians (MI) to Qualifier 2.

After their batters chipped in with valuable contributions to guide Mumbai Indians to an above-par 181/8 on a spin-friendly Chepauk track, Madhwal, ran-riot through LSG batters and as the Krunal Pandya-led side succumbed under pressure to get bowled out for 101 in the Eliminator and MI moved into Qualifier 2.

Madhwal returned with the best figures of 5-5, a record for an uncapped player in IPL history.

“We have never seen an uncapped player dominate in a high-pressure game. Akash Madhwal has picked up nine wickets in the last two games. He deserves all the credit for taking MI to the Qualifier 2,” Pathan said on Start Sports’ Cricket Live show.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also lauded the right-arn quick for the mastery of his craft and control over the cricket ball.

“Akash Madhwal bowls hard length. His bowling style resembles Mohd Shami and gets the zip off the surface. What a player he has been for Mumbai Indians lately. He’s looked like a mature bowler with every game he’s played,” Kaif said.

The 29-year-old pacer, who polished his bowling skills with tennis-ball cricket, garnered praise from former India cricketer and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri for bowling hard lengths and being a street-smart cricketer in the big game.

“Madhwal applied himself in this game brilliantly, he bowled beautifully and bowled the hard length on a slow Chepauk track. He also has a good cutter. Tennis-ball cricketers are very street-smart and Madhwal has shown that skill on the big stage. He’s a young bowler and a quick learner. It was another superb effort from this young talent,” Shastri said.

