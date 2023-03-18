SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Michael Bracewell joins RCB as replacement for Will Jacks

NewsWire
0
0

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jacks was signed by RCB for INR 3.2 crore at the player auction but he sustained a muscle injury while fielding in England’s second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. After scans and consultation with a specialist, he was forced to pull out of the IPL.

His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets for New Zealand.

The 32-year old Bracewell, who has never previously played in the IPL, will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 Crore.

Royal Challengers play their first game of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians on April 2. It will be their first fixture at their home ground, Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, since May 2019.

