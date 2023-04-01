SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Mumbai Indians will begin their journey in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The players from MI reached the garden city on Friday and had their practice session in the evening at the stadium.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer and others were putting in the long yards.

The new signing of the team Sandeep Warrier also joined the squad and following a conversation with the coaches had a bowling session in the nets.

