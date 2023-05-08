With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 entering its final leg of the group stage, Cameron Green said that Mumbai Indians will look to take the learnings from their first ten matches and break into the top four as they return to the Wankhede Stadium here.

Mumbai are back at their fortress for the key clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

“Everything we learnt in the first ten games is hopefully going to hold in good stead in the remaining games. If you win a game, you can go up to second and if you lose, you could go to second last. We just have to put on our best performance. We know we have an incredible team and we are going to just back our strengths,” Green said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Green opened the batting for Mumbai Indians in the match against Chennai Super Kings and has also had success at No 3 for the team. He was not concerned about his batting position as long as he contributes to the team’s cause.

“Absolutely happy playing the role that the captain thinks is best for the team. I am absolutely loving my time with Mumbai here and I’m happy to bat anywhere.”

In their last match at home, MI recorded the highest-ever successful chase at the Wankhede. The team’s bowling group had discussed strategies for what can sometimes be a very flat wicket and will be better prepared in the upcoming games.

“We know how good the Wankhede wicket can get sometimes. It can be ruthless for bowlers sometimes, so it is important to back our strengths. We know we have got some world-class bowlers in our team and we are going to back them all the way.”

With a deep batting line-up, MI have come out all guns blazing in the Powerplay and Green backed the team to take the same approach for the rest of the tournament.

“Our discussions have been to play the same way. Being aggressive in the Powerplay is something that might come off sometimes and not come off at other times. The clear messaging from the coaching staff has been to show intent. We have got some incredibly experienced guys in the top order around me in the form of Ishan, Rohit and Sky.”

Playing in the tournament for the first time ever, Green has loved every single minute of his time with the MI family. “My experience in the IPL has been incredible and Mumbai has treated me beautifully. Hopefully, I can repay the faith.”

