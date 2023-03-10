Mumbai Indians on Friday unveiled their official playing kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scheduled to start on March 31. Conceptualised by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, the new jersey captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue & gold colours.

The official collection (Match and Training jersey) will be available for sale from March 10 exclusively on MI Shop for the first 7 days from launch and then be available across multiple platforms. The MI Paltan will be in for a bigger treat this time around, with one of its kind customisation features being made available for fans, where they can personalise their jerseys with their names and a number of their choice.

The jersey will be launched in all sizes including for young MI fans. Fans can buy the entire collection of replica ranges of match jerseys, training jerseys, and travel jerseys on MIShop.

Speaking on the unveiling, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson, said, “Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous with the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey.c

On the occasion, Shantanu and Nikhil said, “Amidst the hustles and blinding glamour of the city, there lies a dream — a dream so strong that drives culture forward. Millions (of people) commuting from comfort to the brink of breakdowns that eventually converts their sawdust aspirations to flickering gold. A city surrounded by the depth of the Arabian Sea and heights of human aspirations that reportedly never sleeps. If India was a poet, Mumbai is the verse that makes it a legend with each dreamer contributing syllables weaving in beautiful poetry.”

This year’s MI jersey celebrates that dream. Carefully picking elements almost synonymous with the city like the famous Kaali Peeli ride, Sea link, a skyline that makes people gaze in awe for hours and the spirit to continue expanding our goals. Bringing in the euphoria of Street into prints, the gold line navigates its path on a jersey like every dreamer who zig-zags in the city running behind dreams, eventually meeting their best selves.”

Coinciding with the launch of the jersey, MI also started their membership packages as well, across multiple tiers for fans across all age groups. This season, the MI family memberships program will range from Rs. 699 for the Junior package, Rs. 799 for Silver, and Rs. 2199 for Gold. Members will also get early access to home match tickets, special discounts on exclusive merchandise, access to events, and special content from the MI family.

Ticket sales for home games at Wankhade Stadium have also begun via pre-registration and for MI members. The tickets for the fans will open on 14th March 2023. Mumbai Indians will play their first home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 8, 2023, and fans can book the tickets on bookmyshow.com.

