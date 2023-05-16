SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss; opt to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium, here on Tuesday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said and off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen came in for leg-spinner Kumar Kartikeya.

“We are gonna bowl first. We know what to expect from the pitch, looks like a good track but not sure how it is gonna play, so better to have a score in front of us. We are up for the challenge. Even the seamers here have been quite effective here, so we got 4 seamers and 2 spinners. Every game is important and anyone can beat anyone on a particular day. We have an offie coming in for the left-arm spinner,” Sharma said at the toss.

On the other hand, LSG skipper Krunal Pandya said that there are few changes in the lineup with Naveen and Deepak Hooda coming in with Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan missing out. Adding that there is one more change as well, but he can’t quite remember it.

“Honestly, it is a good toss to lose. We would have batted first anyway. Every game in the league is important and there are quite a few changes to our side. Naveen-ul-Haq and Deepak Hooda come in while Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan miss out. We are all set and everyone is fit and raring to go,” Krunal said.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

Substitutes: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Kyle Mayers

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Substitutes: Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal

