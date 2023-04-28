After powering Rajasthan Royals past the 200-run mark with his fiery 15-ball 34 and playing a crucial hand in a 34-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), young batter Dhruv Jurel revealed his mantra as a player is to bat and let other things take care of themselves.

Jurel had played a couple of blistering innings in the first half of IPL 2023 and on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, he smashed three fours and two sixes in his quick cameo which gave Rajasthan much-needed momentum in the fag end of their innings.

“I’m very feeling really good and happy that we won the match. It’s a much-needed win for us. My mantra is to bat, and rest will take care of itself. I just played the situation and I’ve done three-four hours of batting every day,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Jurel also gave a glimpse into his mindset while batting, saying he aims to utilise whatever balls are left in the innings to try and change the course of the match in hi’ side’s favour.

“I make sure I’m getting something from my batting. This is a spot which was given by the management, so I practice like that.

“It doesn’t feel like if I’m getting runs or I have less amount of balls, I’ve to score big runs, it doesn’t matter. I have to hit six for every ball because I’ve done so many times, so I couldn’t ask myself to do what I haven’t done in my batting practice,” he added.

Rajasthan had come into the match on the back of defeats to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jurel thought the side wasn’t able to make the most out of crunch moments, which led to those defeats.

“I don’t think we lack anything in the team. Every game is different, and we have different scenarios. We sometimes lack things in those moments, and that is where we lose. But what is important is that we learn from it and get better in the future matches,” he added.

Jurel was run out by a bullseye throw from Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni. But he chose to look at the positive side and called himself lucky to have been sharing the same field with the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

“I’m fortunate enough to share the field with MS Dhoni. Since childhood, I have always dreamt of it while watching him represent the nation. I don’t feel the pressure; I feel motivated. He’s behind me, and he’s watching me, that’s enough for me.”

On top of the points table, Rajasthan will now face five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

20230428-120003