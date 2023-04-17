SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: New experience as I have not actually gone and watched him play, says Sachin Tendulkar on Arjun’s debut

NewsWire
0
0

On Sunday, left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. It also made him and his father, legendary India batter, Sachin Tendulkar become the first father-son pair to have featured in the tournament.

Now, in a video posted by the IPL Twitter handle, Sachin revealed that he had never watched his son Arjun play in a competitive cricket match. “This was a new experience for me because till now, I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have that freedom to go out and express himself whatever he wanted to do.”

“And also I sat in the dressing room because I didn’t want him to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realised that I was watching there. I was inside.”

Sachin had played for Mumbai in the IPL, scoring 2334 runs in 78 matches from 2008 to 2013. He also captained Mumbai in 51 matches, with his record reading as 30 victories and 21 defeats. “It’s a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he plays for the same team. Not bad,” he added.

Arjun ended the game with figures of 0/17 in his two overs. He wasn’t required to bat as Mumbai won the match by five wickets. “It was a great moment, special to play for them I have supported since 2008, and it was very nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the Indian team,” said Arjun.

Mumbai’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

20230417-143004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shubman Gill is more than capable of holding his own in...

    As Kohli lights up Diwali with unbeaten 82, ICC pays tribute...

    Vijay Hazare Trophy to take place in 6 cities from Feb...

    Shimron Hetmyer back in West Indies squad for T20I series vs...