IPL 2023: Nitish Rana joins Kolkata Knight Riders preparatory camp

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp for the preparations ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, beginning on March 31.

The cricketer took to social media and shared his training video where he looked in renewed energy and stroked the ball well.

“I am really looking forward to this season’s IPL. I have been training hard and working on the nuances of my game. I am in a great mental space, and I am sure I will be able to contribute towards team success,” Rana said.

“It was great to meet my teammates in the camp. I have always said KKR is like family to me, and I enjoy playing for this team. I have also been working on my bowling, which is a huge addition to my game,” he added.

The 29-year also heaped praises on head coach Chandrakant Pandit and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

“Both Chandu Sir and Abhishek Nayar have been inspirational in this preparatory camp and helped me test my limits and push my abilities,”said Rana.

The Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2023 campaign with the clash against Punjab Kings on April 1 in Mohali.

