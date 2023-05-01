In a first, digital streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches has shattered all previous records in terms of response from both advertisers and viewers.

JioCinema, the official streaming partner of IPL matches, has roped in 26 big ticket sponsors for the tournament. This is the highest number of sponsors any sporting event that is streaming on digital has received.

The record number of sponsors on digital are not because the ticket size is smaller but because brands are seeing more value in associating with digital.

During the coming matches, JioCinema is expecting to add more advertisers as enough data is now available for brands to evaluate where their investments bring value. Due to its addressable nature and accurate measurements, digital will continue to attract more brands.

This year, JioCinema aims to control approximately 70 per cent of the total advertising expenditure on the 16th season of IPL.

There are quite a few new categories of sponsors on-board with digital this year including tourism, audio streaming, BFSI among others.

In terms of viewership and app downloads too, JioCinema is shattering all previous records. The concurrent viewership has already touched a peak of 2.4 crore viewers. JioCinema continues to be one of the most downloaded apps globally.

In the upcoming matches, the concurrent viewership of JioCinema is going to set several new unprecedented records.

