IPL 2023 player auction broadcast records 25% increase in cumulative reach on Star Sports

The broadcast of the IPL 2023 player auction, which was held in Kochi on December 23, recorded a significant 25% growth in cumulative reach (live, cricket and build-up programming included) with 50.6 million viewers tuning in to watch the event live on Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of IPL 2023.

The IPL 2021 mini-auction recorded 40.6 million viewers. The total consumption of the IPL 2023 player auction also registered a 10% growth with 1.59 billion minutes as compared to IPL 2021 mini auction which garnered 1.44 billion minutes.

“This year’s auction panellists on Star Sports were handpicked to provide the best insights to our viewers. To cater to the needs of our diverse audience, we also provided a comprehensive broadcast of the auction in five different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada.”

“Furthermore, our social campaign, #AuctionStar trended as high as #3 on Twitter and was in the Top 10 for the duration of the auction,” said a Star Sports spokesperson in an official statement.

In the IPL 2023 player auction, England’s left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran emerged as the most expensive player with Punjab Kings, his first IPL team, snapping him for INR 18.50 crore. Curran was the Player of the final and the tournament in England’s victorious run at the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green was roped in by five-time winners Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore while England Test captain Ben Stokes landed with four-time champions Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore.

His teammate Harry Brook was signed up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crore while West Indies’ wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 16 crore.

