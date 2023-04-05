INDIASPORTS

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings sign Gurnoor as replacement of injured Raj Bawa

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

Bawa, who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.

His replacement Gurnoor, a left-handed batting all-rounder, made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022.

He has featured in 5 first class matches and scored 107 runs at a S/R of 120.22 and picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.

After beating KKR in their season opener, Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their second match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday evening.

20230405-154002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens heartfelt note on receiving praise for ‘Faadu’...

    Madras HC orders counselling for parents of lesbian couple

    Amazon aims to log $20 bn worth exports from India by...

    UP Police to help critical patients during VIP visits