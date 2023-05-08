SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens, here on Monday.

PBKS have made one change in their playing XI as Bhanuka Rajapaksa replaced Matthew Short while KKR remained unchanged.

“The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put in a good total and defend it. The impact player has helped us bat deeper and that’s helped us post 200-plus quite regularly. It looks like the pitch will cause the ball to stop a little,” PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss.

On the other hand, KKR captain Nitish Rana said: “The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that spin can come more into play.”

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Athrava Taide, Mohit Rathee, Mathew Short

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs: Anukul Roy, N. Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya

20230508-192605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd Test: Bairstow, Overton rescue England after Boult fireworks

    T20 World Cup: I think there are a lot of areas...

    Road Safety World Series: India Legends take on Australia in the...

    U-19 CWC: Afghanistan, Bangladesh score big wins; sail into Super League