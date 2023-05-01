SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Rain stops play in Lucknow; RCB reach 93/4 in 15.2 overs against LSG

NewsWire
0
0

Rain stopped play in Match No. 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

When rain caused play to stop, with the centre square covered immediately, Bangalore had reached 93/4 in 15.2 overs on a black soil pitch, with captain Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik unbeaten on 40 and 1 respectively.

On the first ball of the innings, Krunal Pandya got some turn and bounce, showing signs of what would come in the game. Virat Kohli pushed at it and got a thick outside edge past the first slip, for four.

Lucknow were dealt a huge blow as captain K.L. Rahul walked off the field after injuring his right leg while trying to stop a boundary on the last ball of the second over.

After three overs of no boundaries, du Plessis broke the shackles by lofting Naveen-ul-Haq over long-off for six, followed by Kohli steering him between backward point and third man for four.

Kohli then broke a 3.3-over period of no boundaries by driving through cover on an overpitched delivery by Yash Thakur. But in the ninth over, Kohli fell as he was nowhere near the pitch of the ball while coming down the pitch to counter a googly from Ravi Bishnoi and was stumped easily.

From there on, Bangalore endured a slide as Anuj Rawat pulled straight to deep mid-wicket off K. Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell missed a reverse sweep off Bishnoi and trapped plumb lbw, followed by Suyash Prabhudessai miscuing to long-off against Amit Mishra. Drizzle then got heavier and forced players, and umpires to go off the field.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 93/4 in 15.2 overs (Faf du Plessis 40 not out, Virat Kohli 31; Ravi Bishnoi 2-21, K Gowtham 1-10) against Lucknow Super Giants

20230501-210801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    David Warner should be realistic and looking to the future, says...

    New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell named ICC Spirit of Cricket Award winner

    ‘England are the best white ball team in the world’: Cricket...

    Having Ben Stokes in England squad a massive bonus: Ex-coach Bayliss