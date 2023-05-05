SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Gujarat Giants

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Friday.

While RR made one change in the playing XI as Adam Zampa came in for Jason Holder, GT haven’t made any change.

“We would like to bat first. It’s a bit hard to read this pitch. Let’s bat a few overs and figure it out later. The standard of cricket we are playing is really good. We were expecting something like this from Jaiswal with the prep he had been putting in. Zampa comes in place of Holder,” RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss.

GT captain Hardik Pandya said: “We were going to bat first as well. If the home captain does not know what to choose, I thought I might as well bowl and see what happens. They are a strong, consistent side. We have to be at our best.”

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Subs: Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudarshan, K S Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore

20230505-192005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paarl Royals announce David Miller as captain for the inaugural season...

    Virat Kohli needs a three-month sabbatical, feels Vaughan

    Unbeaten 68 won’t go down as special because we didn’t win:...

    IND v WI: I just have to take it forward from...