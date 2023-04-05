Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams will take the field with no changes in their line-ups.

After winning the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said that some dew is expected and will look to use the opportunity to bowl first. “The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side,” Samson said.

On the youngsters in the squad, the RR skipper said: “Very happy to see them grow. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and (Riyan) Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys.”

On the other hand, PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan said: “We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let’s go day by day. Not putting too much pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best.”

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

