Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday picked the sensational catch taken by Rashid Khan to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants’ Kyle Mayers as the game changer that made possible his team’s 56-run in IPL 2023.

Rashid was quick to sprint across to his right towards deep square leg to complete an outstanding diving catch as Mayers went for the hook off Mohit Sharma and got a top edge. Mayers got out for 48 after he and Quinton de Kock (70) had raised 88 runs in the 8.2 overs as they chased a massive 227/2 by Gujarat Titans in 20 overs. LSG could eventually manage only 171/7 in 20 overs and fell short by 56 runs.

Pandya, who said he can’t expect a better performance from his boys, picked Rashid’s brilliant diving catch as the point at which the match turned in his team’s favour.

“Can’t ask for anything better, especially after playing post a day’s gap and in the afternoon. Rashid’s catch changed the game, we started controlling the game. Both teams were driving at 100kph but that wicket caused a bump,” said Hardik Pandya.

His brother and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper said his team allowed Gujarat Titans to score too many runs.

“It was too many runs. When it’s 227, you have to keep going every over. You can afford to have a couple of quiet overs while chasing 200 but not 227. In the last 6-7 overs it was a bit slower, but the batters said it was a good wicket. Had we restricted them to 200-210, we’d have had a chance.”

Mohit Sharma, who led the Gujarat Titans’ bowling unit with 4-29, said his finger is not 100% and therefore the knuckleball was not coming on properly.

“My finger isn’t 100% so the knuckleball isn’t coming on properly but I felt in the chase I need to keep it wide. Ashish (Nehra, head coach) and I discuss how to mix length balls in between, he tells me not to keep it short and still aim for the top of the stumps,” said Mohit Sharma during the post-match presentation ceremony.

He said he and senior bowler Mohammed Shami usually discuss how to bowl with the old or new ball.

“Shami and I chat a lot about how to bowl, when the ball gets old or how to bowl with the new ball. We felt the wicket would dry up further and slow it down,” he said.

