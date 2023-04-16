Rohit Sharma has caught a stomach bug, and Suryakumar Yadav, who stepped in to lead in his absence, won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is making his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians with this match. He is an all-rounder.

“The pitch looks dry and there’s a history at this ground of teams chasing better. Duan Jansen comes in, that’s the only change,” Yadav said at the toss.

Nitish Rana said Kolkata Knight Riders would have liked to bat first if he had won the toss. He said with the heat and dryness, there is always a chance that the pitch will turn more in the second innings

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

