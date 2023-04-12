SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma led from the front, it will do him a world of good, says Ravi Shastri

After Mumbai Indians’ (MI) six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC), former Indian coach Ravi Shastri said that Rohit Sharma soaked the pressure and led from the front, adding that his innings will help him maintain a positive mindset for the remaining games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

After disappointing innings in the first two games, skipper Rohit roared back to form with a brilliant knock of 65 off 45 as MI won a roller-coaster game against DC off the last ball of the match on Tuesday.

“He soaked the pressure because that’s what the senior players can do. They have been in those situations before; they have the experience and that’s why he said it in the last game that it’s important to step up to the party. He led from the front and it will do him a world of good, captaining the side as the tournament progresses,” Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

The former coach further said that after registering their first win in the tournament on Tuesday MI can now go on to win few more games in a row, as they have done something similar in the past.

“We have known with Mumbai Indians in the past that once they get off to a start, they can win two to three games on the bounce. So, it’s an important game to win and the fact they won in this fashion, handling the pressure in those final overs should stand them in good stead,” Shastri added.

In their next fixture, Mumbai will take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

