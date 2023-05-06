Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma should take a break from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and focus on preparations for next month’s World Test Championship Final instead.

On Saturday, against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Sharma, who had scored a three-ball duck in his previous game against Punjab Kings at Mohali, decided to bat at number three, with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green opening the batting with Ishan Kishan.

But the plan backfired spectacularly as Green fell in the second over, while Kishan was dismissed in the third over. Rohit Sharma did not last long at number three, offering a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point while trying to play a lap shot against Deepak Chahar.

In 10 matches of IPL 2023, Sharma has scored just 184 runs at an average of 18.40 and strike-rate of 126.90, with a highest score of 65 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last month. Through the duck in Chennai, Rohit now has the most number of zeroes by a batter in the tournament’s history.

“I would say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship Final. He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

In Chennai successfully chasing 140 with 14 balls to spare, Devon Conway top-scored with 44 off 42 balls. Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch claimed it is always tough for the teams to make strategies against Conway.

“We spent a lot of time in our dressing room during Australia-NZ matches discussing game plans for Devon Conway. He’s someone who plays those cuts, pulls, and sweeps at equal ease. He’s good against spin as well as pace.”

Sunday’s afternoon game will see Gujarat Titans host Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat are being led by Hardik Pandya while his elder brother Krunal will now be leading Lucknow as regular captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the competition due to a right thigh tendon injury.

“It will be a brother vs brother contest as captain in IPL. The cricket fraternity is happy with the way the Pandyas have progressed but when GT is playing at home, it will be hungry to win. Then brother will not remain brother. Then, they will be a member of an opposing team,” concluded former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

