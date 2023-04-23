SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, says Tom Moody

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has lauded Sam Curran for his outstanding captaincy skills as Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) skipper, saying that the English all-rounder has exhibited excellent leadership skills despite being new to the captaincy role. 

The 24-year-old was handed the captain’s responsibility in the absence of their regular skipper Shikar Dhawan in the last three games and has led the Kings to two wins out of the three games he captained.

“Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, particularly for someone who has not experienced leadership before. He’s captaining a team in the IPL – the biggest T20 tournament on the planet – and is doing it very very well,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

Curran was terrific with the bat as he smashed 55 off 29 deliveries and stitched 92 run partnership off 50 balls with Harpreet Singh (41 off 28) to take his side to 214 in 20 overs.

However, the stand-in skipper was expensive with a ball, conceding 41 runs in three overs and going wicketless against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.  

 

“Sam Curran felt that he was not quite on song tonight. That shows good leadership to look at the broader picture of what’s available. Sam was going nearly 14 an over, so he had an expensive night with the ball, which is unusual for him, and recognised that maybe that was not his night, so he shared that responsibility, and he had the resources to do it,” the former Australian all-rounder said.

Curran’s fifty with contributions from Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma, along with Arshdeep Singh’s four-wicket haul saw PBKS overcome Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in an IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

20230423-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Getting cap from Rohit really pumped me up; gave...

    Major League Cricket all set to take off in the US...

    T20 World Cup: Reason why Karthik was given out despite Rizwan...

    IPL 2022: Captaincy comes naturally to Shreyas Iyer, says Ravi Shastri