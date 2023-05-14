SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

Former head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that selectors must be keeping a close eye on Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ongoing IPL 2023 and believes the talented young batter will soon play for India.

The 21-year old Jaiswal has been in sensational form in IPL 2023 and has scored 575 runs in 12 matches with an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15.

The left-hander will look to continue his red-hot form as Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the day game at Jaipur on Sunday. It also will be a battle for the Orange Cap between RCB captain Faf du Plessis (576) and Jaiswal during the game.

“The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he’s raised his graph. There is power in his game, there’s timing. He has very bright future prospects,” said Shastri on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Former India captain also lauded KKR star batter Rinku Singh for doing well during tense situations.

Rinku, who has been one of the finds of the IPL 2023 season, has scored 353 runs in 12 matches.

“Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He’s a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others,” said Shastri.

