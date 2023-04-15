After a 23-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match, the Delhi Capitals skipper said that the target of 175 runs should have been an easy chase for them but they lost wickets at the top, asking his batters to do better in the upcoming matches.

Virat Kohli sparkled with the bat with a breezy 50 off 34 balls to help RCB post a competitive 174/6. Vijaykumar Vyshak then impressed on debut with a brilliant spell of 3-20 and along with Mohammed Siraj 2-23 helped RCB restrict DC to 151/9 in 20 overs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

“I said at the toss we needed to do all disciplines well, but we lost three early wickets and we didn’t chase down what should have been an easy chase. They (RCB) came out and started well with the ball, Siraj was outstanding,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.

The skipper was pleased with the bowling and fielding efforts of the team.

“The positives were good — bowling and fielding was exceptional, the energy we showed was great too,” he said.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for Delhi Capitals and they are yet to open their account in the ongoing season, lying at the bottom of the table. However, Warner feels the team can still bounce back as others have done in the past.

“Have to go back, we have five days off, have a hard look at ourselves, we need to do better with the bat and build partnerships at the top of the order. It is a matter of starting well with the bat. Teams have come back well from this position before and we can go on and do better,” the DC captain said.

On the other hand, it was the second win for RCB in four matches and they are in the seventh spot in the table. RCB captain Faf Du Plessis said that the win was important to get the confidence back in the group, especially for the bowlers.

“We needed that (win) to get the confidence back in the group. Especially the bowling group. Unfortunately, we’ve had to defend for a few games in a row now, and it’s not always easy at the Chinnaswamy. So very proud of them tonight,” said Du Plessis.

The skipper also felt that 175 was a good total as it was a day game and hailed his pacers.

“It’s the first day game of the season. Also the new rule now — you always feel you need more. 175 in a day game here is a good score. But with the new rule, there’s some uncertainty. It proved to be the right score. But the way we bowled in the first six overs, not only today – in all the games,” he said.

“Siraj set the tone beautifully. Generally, the first six overs are most important with the bat. You want to play positively and get ahead of the rate. The way we bowled was just unbelievable. Huge credit to our seamers in the first six,” he added.

