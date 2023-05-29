Ahead of the rain-forced rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Ahmedabad, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has lauded Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill for his ability to mould himself according to the situation of the game and feels that this unique quality of the youngster makes him such an exciting batter.

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final was moved to the Reserve Day on Monday. Inclement weather came as a setback to the fans but it hasn’t dampened their morale.

A large number of spectators are expected to grace the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the grand finale.

The attention will once again be on Gill, who is the Orange Cap holder of the season. The young India batter, who has slammed three centuries in the last four innings, will be aiming to become the second batter after Virat Kohli to score 900-plus runs in a single season.

“Shubman Gill has this unique ability to adapt to the demand of the situation. He can play explosive shots at the start of the innings and even in the middle overs, he is capable of hitting those big shots. He generally looks to set his eyes first and then go ballistic in the middle overs which is a great sign for any big batter. He knows how to convert the starts into big knocks consistently,” said Kaif on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

The sea of yellow will once again descend on the stadium in large numbers for one last time this season and millions will be glued to their television screens to watch their beloved ‘Thala’ M.S. Dhoni in action in IPL 2023.

Not just cricket fans, cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar will also be waiting for the CSK captain to walk in the middle and lead the Yellow Army from the front. Gavaskar wishes to take another autograph from MSD on his shirt after the final.

“I’ve been a fan of M.S. Dhoni for all that he’s done for Indian Cricket. He’s proven his greatness year after year and I will be his fan forever. Hopefully, I’ll get another autograph from him after the IPL final,” said Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has hailed M.S. Dhoni and CSK for keeping things simple and credited this approach is behind their success.

“Once his team is set, M.S. Dhoni and the team management doesn’t tamper with the Playing XI no matter who is available on the bench. A player like Ben Stokes — their most expensive player at auction — had to sit on the bench even after regaining his fitness because the team combination was doing well. Belief in players takes a big team forward and CSK is testimony to the same,” said Harbhajan.

During Monday’s IPL 2023 final, M.S. Dhoni-led CSK will have a chance to equal the historic number (five) of titles with Mumbai Indians while Hardik’s Gujarat Titans, who surprised everyone by emerging as champions in their debut season, will be keen to make it two in two.

20230529-172003