Adam Griffith, the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), heaped huge praise on Mohammed Siraj after the fast bowler’s terrific 4-21 took the side to a 24-run win over Punjab Kings, calling him as “one of the best in the world” in terms of match-winning bowlers.

On Thursday, at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, Siraj breathed fire in Power-play and death overs to pick his career-best spell in the IPL as Punjab were bowled out for 150 in 18.2 overs. It also propelled him to be the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 12 wickets in six games at an average of 13.41 and an economy rate of 6.71.

“He’s one of the best in the world at the moment. Even in the last game when 444 runs were hit, he went for 30. So it’s not just (in this game), he’s been bowling really well for the whole tournament and even before that.”

“I think you saw how well he was bowling for India. He’s our leader, he’s the guy that sets the tone for us with the new ball and it is no coincidence that our PowerPlays have been so good with the ball so far this tournament,” Griffith said in the post-match press conference.

In ODIs this year, Siraj picked 19 wickets in eight matches at an average of 13.21 and economy rate of 4.61, making decisive strikes in Power-play and held on the number one spot in’bowlers’ rankings for a brief period too.

Griffith also believes that Siraj using more of hard lengths, especially around the back of the length region, has also been a huge factor in his achieving success in IPL 2023. “He’s taken it (his lengths) to another level. What I think he’s doing really well is he’s controlling his lengths exceptionally well. He’s not falling into the trap of thinking I’ve got to pitch the ball up to swing it.”

“He’s still swinging it from that really aggressive length that the batter can’t get down and drive him. It’s also his ability to get the ball into the right-hander and go across to the left-hander as well as swinging the ball has been the showcase for him this year.”

Though Siraj has been a bright spot in Bangalore’s bowling show, the absence of Josh Hazlewood has been felt, especially when other fast-bowling options have gone expensive in the competition.

Hazlewood had played a crucial role in Bangalore finishing in third place last year and hasn’t featured in the tournament yet due to an Achilles complaint. Griffith signed off by saying the Australian fast-bowler is working his way to be back to full fitness.

“He’s stayed in Bangalore to continue his preparation. He’s going really well. He’s got a couple of things that he needs to tick off for Cricket Australia to then sign off so then he’s available to play.”

“He’s doing everything he possibly can to make sure he’s good to go. I chatted with him briefly yesterday after his bowling, he was really positive. We’ll get back tomorrow, assess how he’s gone, he’ll train again and we’ll go from there.”

20230421-145405