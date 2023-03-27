SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Steve Smith leaves fans in confusion with ‘joining exceptional and passionate team in India’

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s talismanic batter Steve Smith has left fans in confusion over him saying he will be joining an exceptional and passionate team in India ahead of IPL 2023.

But Smith, through his video on Twitter, did not reveal in what capacity he would return to India for IPL 2023 after not having been part of the mini-auction which was held in Kochi in December 2022.

“Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India,” Smith said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

In the IPL, Smith has previously been with the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising, and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

He also captained Pune to runners-up finish in IPL 2017. In 103 matches of the IPL, Smith has scored 2485 runs at an average of 34.51 and strike-rate of 128.09, including a century and 11 fifties.

It should be interesting to witness what role Smith will play in IPL 2023, as he has also signed up to play three first-class matches for Sussex in the County Championship season in May, ahead of playing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as well as the Ashes in England.

20230327-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup of vital importance to Proteas and South Africa:...

    CWG 2022: Barbados women make winning start to Group A campaign,...

    New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr named ICC women’s player of the...

    I want to play all three formats: Pacer Bhuvneshwar