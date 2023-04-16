SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Suryakumar, Rana and Hrithik Shokeen fined for breach of conduct during MI-KKR clash

NewsWire
0
0

Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav, off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana were fined for various breaches of the code of conduct during an IPL 2023 match between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Suryakumar, making his IPL captaincy debut through Sunday’s match and scored a 25-ball 43, was fined after Mumbai maintained a slow over-rate. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, he was fined Rs. 12 lakhs.

He is also the fourth skipper after Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya to be fined for slow-over rate in the ongoing competition.

On the other hand, Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee after admitting to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee after admitting to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Notably, both Rana and Shokeen were involved in a heated exchange of words during the game.

During the ninth over of Kolkata’s innings, Shokeen had a go at Rana after dismissing him. The left-handed batter was on his way back to the dugout but stopped and turned around to direct some angry words back at the spinner.

It needed intervention from Suryakumar and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla to separate the furious argument between the two.

As far as the result of the game is concerned, Ishan Kishan hammered a half-century while Suryakumar roared back to form to negate a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries by Venkatesh Iyer and help Mumbai defeat Kolkata by five wickets to register their second win of the ongoing season.

20230416-231401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Just think Lord’s, forget Leeds; Shastri’s clear-cut message to Team India

    WTC final winner to receive Rs.12 crore, runner-up Rs.6 crore

    Deepti Sharma climbs to second spot in ICC Women’s T20I Bowler...

    Mitchell looking to learn from recent performances as NZ wind up...