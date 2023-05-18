Locked in a tough battle for a Playoff spot, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a setback with injured pacer Jaydev Unadkat being ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and have brought in Suryansh Shedge as a replacement.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” the IPL informed in a release on Thursday.

Suryansh joins LSG for INR 20 lakh.

Left-arm pacer Unadkat, who is also part of the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in London next month, sustained a shoulder injury during training.

Unadkat injured his left shoulder by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation was sought and the left-arm fast bowler underwent spent some time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder.

Eventually, he was ruled out for the remaining part of the IPL. A decision on his participation in the WTC Final will be taken later.

Earlier, LSG had lost their regular skipper K.L Rahul for the entire IPL 2023 season when he fell while fielding during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow.

