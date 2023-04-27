SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2023: Taking catch of Virat Kohli was a game-changing moment for us, says Venkatesh Iyer

NewsWire
0
0

In Wednesday’s match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer pulled off a moment of brilliance in the field by taking a stunning catch of skipper Virat Kohli.

In the 13th over when Kohli pulled off a short ball from Andre Russell, Iyer, stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran and dived to his left for taking a low stunning catch with both hands. After the game ended, Iyer said in a video posted by IPL on their social media accounts that taking Kohli’s catch was a game-changer for Kolkata.

“I am lucky that the catch was very flat and that I didn’t have much time for thoughts. It stuck in my hand and I am extremely happy that I took the catch because Virat bhai was well-set and that catch at that very moment was a game-changing moment for us and I took that,” he said.

From there, Bangalore’s innings nosedived as Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik fell in quick succession to end up at 179/8, falling 21 runs short of 200/5 made by Kolkata.

Iyer, who made 31 off 26 balls with the bat, has mostly been used by Kolkata as an impact player this season, which meant that he hasn’t majorly fielded whenever the two-time champions were in their bowling innings.

“I am extremely happy to be back on the field. I haven’t fielded in a while now; it has been almost five-six months that I have taken the field for fielding in a high-pressure situation,” he added.

Kolkata’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home ground Eden Gardens on the afternoon of April 29.

20230427-163201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 177/5

    I was initially a little bit surprised: McCullum on Kohli stepping...

    Tim Paine has no empathy towards England cricketers: Nasser Hussain

    Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against West Indies