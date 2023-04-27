In Wednesday’s match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer pulled off a moment of brilliance in the field by taking a stunning catch of skipper Virat Kohli.

In the 13th over when Kohli pulled off a short ball from Andre Russell, Iyer, stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran and dived to his left for taking a low stunning catch with both hands. After the game ended, Iyer said in a video posted by IPL on their social media accounts that taking Kohli’s catch was a game-changer for Kolkata.

“I am lucky that the catch was very flat and that I didn’t have much time for thoughts. It stuck in my hand and I am extremely happy that I took the catch because Virat bhai was well-set and that catch at that very moment was a game-changing moment for us and I took that,” he said.

From there, Bangalore’s innings nosedived as Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik fell in quick succession to end up at 179/8, falling 21 runs short of 200/5 made by Kolkata.

Iyer, who made 31 off 26 balls with the bat, has mostly been used by Kolkata as an impact player this season, which meant that he hasn’t majorly fielded whenever the two-time champions were in their bowling innings.

“I am extremely happy to be back on the field. I haven’t fielded in a while now; it has been almost five-six months that I have taken the field for fielding in a high-pressure situation,” he added.

Kolkata’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home ground Eden Gardens on the afternoon of April 29.

