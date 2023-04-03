Talismanic batter Virat Kohli made it a happy homecoming for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, after 1427 days in IPL by smashing an unbeaten 82 while sharing a 148-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis to claim an emphatic eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan called Kohli’s unbeaten knock to be a piece of great news for RCB, who are in a quest for their maiden IPL trophy.

“Virat Kohli is the biggest superstar of TATA IPL. He’s shining brightly like a full moon and Indian fans can’t be happier. He’s started this season on a positive note.”

“Runs were not coming from his bat last year, he was getting out in the most unlucky of fashions, but he did not stop. The fans kept faith in him and he’s paying back. There can be no bigger news than Virat Kohli’s return to form for RCB,” he was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Kohli was in sublime touch to be 82 not out off 49 balls against Mumbai, laced with six fours and five sixes to chase 172 in 16.2 overs. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lauded Kohli and his quick running between the wickets with du Plessis and claimed it should be a lesson for young cricketers.

“Virat’s running between the wickets is a lesson for new players. When a 34-year-old player runs like this in between the wickets, it proves how hard he works on his fitness.”

In the match, Kohli was dominant against pacer Jofra Archer, taking two boundaries off him in a duel of 17 balls and never letting him settle in a rhythm, apart from being lucky in surviving a near caught-and-bowled chance off him. Former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis also praised Kohli for his aggressive batting against Archer.

“Virat Kohli brings a lot of positive energy into the team. He feeds off the energy of the spectators. His consistency with the bat at the top will help RCB go a long way in this competition. And the way he stamped his authority over Jofra Archer was incredible.”

RCB’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 6.

