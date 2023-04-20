SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen enjoying some cricketing action as he was spotted in the stands during Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley stadium, here on Thursday.

Cook made a surprise appearance in the stadium after inaugurating the Apple store in the national capital. He was seen alongside Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and the dignitaries and officials of the Delhi & District Cricket Association.

The Apple CEO is in India for the opening of the Apple store in the country. Prior to Delhi, Cook launched India’s first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

After the opening of the country’s second Apple store, Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the match front, DC bowlers produced a disciplined performance in a rain delayed game as only three KKR batters managed to touch the double-digit mark in the first innings.

On the back of Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/20) brilliant show, DC bowled out KKR for paltry 127 in 20 overs.

